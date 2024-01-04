Bundesliga - Leverkusen's Hofmann warns: "Job is not done yet"

Despite the strong Bundesliga season so far without defeat, the players of league leaders Bayer Leverkusen say they are not yet talking about the championship internally. "It hasn't been banned, but I haven't heard anyone mention it yet. The players are very humble and know what's important," said Bayer international Jonas Hofmann after training on Thursday.

The tenor among his teammates is rather to "get off to a good start after the winter break, get a good feeling and then in a few weeks and months, when we have defended our place, to commit to more. But for now, we remain humble," said the 31-year-old.

Under coach Xabi Alonso,Leverkusen are the only undefeated team in the Bundesliga and have a four-point lead over defending champions Bayern Munich, who have one game less. Bayer are also through to the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup and the last 16 of the Europa League. "The players realize that we can achieve historic things this year because we are doing well in many areas," said Hofmann. "We're doing our job quite well at the moment, but it's not done yet. The coach always says it: we can't buy anything for that yet," added Hofmann.

Bayer face tough games immediately after the winter break, including against RB Leipzig, VfB Stuttgart and record champions Bayern Munich. In addition, the players Victor Boniface (Nigeria), Odilon Kossounou (Ivory Coast), Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso) and Amine Adli (Morocco) will be missing for the time being in the coming weeks as they are at the Africa Cup.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de