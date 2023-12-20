Matchday 16 - Leverkusen won't stop winning - FC Bayern stays in contention

Bayer Leverkusen continue their unstoppable charge towards the championship, but FC Bayern are keeping up with the Rhinelanders.

Leverkusen, who are still unbeaten, saw off VfL Bochum 4:0 (3:0) to head into the winter break, while Munich won 2:1 (2:1) at VfL Wolfsburg. VfB Stuttgart also remained on course for the Champions League after beating FC Augsburg 3-0 (2-0) and moved up to third place.

Eintracht Frankfurt celebrated two goals in stoppage time and won 2:1 (0:1) against Borussia Mönchengladbach. SC Freiburg, on the other hand, lost 2:3 (1:0) late on at 1. FC Heidenheim. In addition, the sporting crisis at 1. FC Köln and its embattled coach Steffen Baumgart came to a head after the 0:2 (0:0) at 1. FC Union Berlin.

Schick scores a treble

Leverkusen, who are in first place, are far removed from this. Coach Xabi Alonso could even afford to rest goal scorer Victor Boniface against Bochum. Instead, Patrik Schick started from the beginning - and how. The Czech (30th minute/foul penalty/35th/45th +1) led Bayer to victory virtually single-handedly with a treble. Boniface was later substituted and scored himself (69').

Munich, however, remain four points behind the league leaders with one game remaining. Jamal Musiala (33) and Harry Kane (43) scored for coach Thomas Tuchel's team. Maximilian Arnold (45.+1) scored the equalizer for Lower Saxony.

VfB go into the winter break in third place in the table thanks to their commanding win against Augsburg. Serhou Guirassy and Deniz Undav were once again the star performers for the Swabians in the final game of the year. Undav first scored himself (18th) and then set up Guirassy (45.+1). Later, Chris Führich (69') made it 3:0, moving Stuttgart past RB Leipzig in the table and into third place.

Eintracht are a long way off that. Maximilian Wöber (27) scored for Gladbach, but Aurelio Buta (90.+2) and Robin Koch (90.+7) turned the game in the hosts' favor. The fans in Heidenheim also cheered late on, when Matthias Ginter (90.+2) scored an own goal to secure victory for FCH. Lucas Höler (7th/64th) had previously scored twice for the Breisgau side. Eren Dinkci (52) and Tim Kleindienst (84) scored the other goals for Heidenheim.

Cologne lose in basement duel

The sporting crisis at 1. FC Köln is coming to a head. In the cellar duel at 1. FC Union Berlin, the Köpenicker won 2:0 (0:0) and thus increased the pressure on Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart. Benedict Hollerbach (56') and David Fofana (78') scored for the hosts at the Alte Försterei on Wednesday evening to move three points clear of FC. Cologne, on the other hand, go into the winter break in penultimate place in the Bundesliga.

