Brandenburg - Level 2 flood alert in the northwest of Brandenburg

In the north-west of Brandenburg, the water levels of the Elbe and Havel have risen. In addition to Wittenberge in Prignitz, flood alert level 2 was also in force on Tuesday in some sections of the river in the district of Ostprignitz-Ruppin. This means that, among other things, the dykes must be constantly monitored.

The water level in Wittenberge slightly exceeded the six-meter mark on Tuesday. According to the town, it is expected that the highest water level has been reached and the situation will ease. According to the forecast of the state environmental agency, the water level at the Wittenberge gauge is expected to fall to around 5.60 meters by Sunday. Large amounts of rain were not expected.

In Wittenberge, the foreland of the dyke in particular was under water. The harbor on the banks of the Elbe and a construction site for the new A14 bridge were flooded. The water level on the Havel also rose slightly. Around ten years ago, a severe flood with a water level of 7.85 meters caused extensive damage in Wittenberge.

Due to rising water levels on the Havel, the flood alert level for several sections of the river in the Ostprignitz-Ruppin district was raised to 2 on Tuesday afternoon. This was announced by the district. The second alert level applies in the southwest of the district. Sections of the Rhinkanal, the Dosse and the Neue and Alte Jäglitz are affected. The Havel level in Rathenow is still at alert level 1, according to the State Environment Agency.

City of Wittenberge Gauge portal Brandenburg - Floods

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de