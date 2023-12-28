Skip to content
Letter of confession after fire at concrete manufacturer

After a fire on the premises of a concrete manufacturer in Berlin-Kreuzberg, a letter of confession has emerged. Unknown persons wrote on the internet platform "indymedia" that they had set fire to the concrete factory on Schleusenufer. The police initially did not comment on the letter on...

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Berlin-Kreuzberg - Letter of confession after fire at concrete manufacturer

After a fire on the premises of a concrete manufacturer in Berlin-Kreuzberg, a letter of confession has emerged. Unknown persons wrote on the internet platform "indymedia" that they had set fire to the concrete factory on Schleusenufer. The police initially did not comment on the letter on Thursday. State security has been called in and is involved in the investigation.

According to the fire department, several cement silos, five vehicles and the main building went up in flames early on Wednesday morning. The firefighters spent more than two hours extinguishing the fire on the site. No one was injured. The State Office of Criminal Investigation is investigating on suspicion of arson.

The letter of confession states that the reason for the crime is that the company is involved in the expansion of the A100 city highway. By producing and delivering the concrete, it is "one of the big profiteers of this monster". The authors also accuse climate activists of wanting to "please bourgeois moral concepts with their mendacious commitment to renouncing violence".

The letter also links the act to the Middle East conflict: through an Israeli subsidiary, the company is involved in the construction of military checkpoints in the West Bank and operates cement plants there. This makes the company a "henchman and ally" of the Israeli government and its settlement policy.

