Police investigate - Letter carrier allegedly misappropriated almost 200 letters

A letter carrier from Finsterwalde is said to have misappropriated almost 200 letters since December. As reported by the Southern Police Headquarters in Cottbus on Thursday, there had been several reports of undelivered mail. On Wednesday, the police confronted the woman together with those responsible for the delivery company. In the course of this, they found hundreds of magazines and newspapers in addition to the unopened letters in the letter carrier's apartment and cellar.

The letters, some of which, according to the police, are dated as far back as December, will now be delivered to their recipients. The employee is facing a fine or a prison sentence of up to three years. According to the police, the delivery company can also file a civil lawsuit. The motives of the suspects are still unclear. The investigation into embezzlement is ongoing.

Source: www.stern.de