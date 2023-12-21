Household waste - Less waste in Saxony's households

People in Saxony are producing less and less waste. Last year, private households and small businesses produced a total of 395 kilograms of waste per inhabitant, according to the State Office for the Environment on Thursday. This is 38 kilograms less than in the previous year. In a comparison of the federal states, the Free State recorded the second lowest volume behind Berlin with 357 kilograms per capita. Nationwide, the amount of household waste in 2022 was 438 kilograms per inhabitant.

In Saxony, the quantities of residual waste and bulky waste also decreased by 13 kilograms per inhabitant, while a decrease of eleven kilograms was recorded for separately collected recyclables.

Communication from the State Office Waste Balance Saxony 2022

