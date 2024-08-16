- Less social security jobs, more parttime

In Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, there has been a downward trend in socially insured employment for two years. At the end of 2021, there were almost 581,000 jobs, but by the end of 2023, this had decreased to just under 576,000.

At the same time, the number of people working part-time has been increasing: from around 181,000 to over 186,000 - that's now one in three. Nationwide, part-time employment has also continued to rise, according to the Institute for Employment Research (IAB), reaching a record high of 39% in the first quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, there is a skills shortage. Experts believe that this could be alleviated if part-time workers increased their hours.

In MV, the employment of foreigners has increased over the past two years. By the end of 2023, more than 38,000 foreigners had a socially insured job in MV, compared to around 32,000 at the end of 2021.

The heavy workload in part-time jobs might be a reason why experts suggest increasing hours for part-time workers. Despite the increasing trend, many part-time jobs in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern are quite heavy due to the shortstaffing situation.

