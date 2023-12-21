Draft law - Less bureaucracy and more digitalization?

The federal government has begun voting on a draft that aims to ease the bureaucratic burden on citizens and businesses. Among other things, this goal is to be achieved through shorter retention periods for certain documents, more digital processes and the removal of some regulations.

As can be seen from the Federal Ministry of Justice 's draft for the Bureaucracy Reduction Act, the planned changes affect areas as diverse as the Commercial Code, the Value Added Tax Act, the Federal Registration Act and the Maintenance Advance Act. For example, German citizens will soon no longer have to fill out registration forms in hotels.

Buschmann: "Only the first step"

"I'm probably getting on the nerves of my colleagues in the cabinet when I constantly emphasize that this is only the first step, it won't stop after that," said Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, which first reported on the draft. "We are creating a total relief volume of more than three billion euros. The Bureaucracy Relief Act contributes to this with a relief of around 682 million euros," he calculated.

Buschmann had already said a few months ago that he also wanted to campaign for a bureaucracy reduction initiative among the member states of the European Union. This is because the majority of bureaucratic requirements are a result of regulations at EU level.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de