- Leslie Mandoki expresses gratitude towards his most cherished companion.

"Peter Maffay", renowned for his 20 chart-topping albums and selling over 50 million records, is one of the most successful musicians in the German-speaking world. On the occasion of his 75th birthday, which falls on August 30, his long-term friend and musical companion, Leslie Mandoki (71), pens heartfelt words in a letter to news agency spot on news.

Shared paths

"More than just 'musical pals' connects us," Mandoki starts. "Our stories share common threads, as our fathers shared the same language, and both of us found refuge in Germany, leaving our birth countries at a young age. I fled to Germany from Hungary in 1975, while Maffay moved to Germany with his family from Romania in 1963."

"As an artist driven by humanistic values, you maintain a clear stand and don't shy away from expressing your opinion, even when it's uncomfortable," Mandoki adds. "In this regard, you serve as a guiding light for me, standing firm for what you believe is right, opposing what you believe is wrong, and championing, building, and supporting what you deem important and meaningful, embodying these values and illuminating darkness."

This holds true "in the musical sphere as well as your extensive social and societal engagement, and particularly in your amazing and distinctive foundation. Your dedication to supporting traumatized children and social inclusion is remarkable, even in your native Romania."

"A one-of-a-kind artist and the most loyal confidant"

"To many, you are the most successful German singer, but to me, you are also a one-of-a-kind, holistic artist and mentor for upcoming talents, a true musical genius." Being the only German musician alongside Till Brönner (53) to garner respect and musical recognition from Soulmates, you are admired not just as a singer but also as a skilled guitarist in studios and on stage. Mandoki founded the Mandoki Soulmates, his heart project, in 1992. The all-star band, featuring a changing roster of rock's elite, demonstrates the pinnacle of collaborative talent. After their only Germany concert in Munich's Residenz in August, the band is currently touring the USA.

For Mandoki, on a personal level, Maffay is "the most loyal and dedicated friend." "Since our first encounter over 40 years ago, our shared passion and trust, a sturdy tree has grown over the years, as you said at my last birthday, 'and our friendship, a lifelong bond.' A tree with deep roots, providing stability and support even during turbulent times. Such a friendship is a rare gift, for which I am forever grateful."

For his birthday, Mandoki wishes him most importantly good health and "many, many wonderful years with your family and friends. For me, it's an honor to consider myself among your friends," he concludes his heartfelt birthday message.

"Despite our successful music careers, there's more to our friendship than just our shared love for music," Mandoki says. "I'm not going to lie, your honesty and authenticity have always been inspiring to me, even when it's uncomfortable to confront the truth."

"Over the years, you've never shied away from standing up for what you believe in, both in your music and your social activism," Mandoki continues. "And for that, you've always been a source of inspiration and guidance for me."

