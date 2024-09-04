- Leroy Sane's Restoration Strategy: "Moving in the Right Direction"

Leroy Sane seems to be back on track with Bayern Munich's lineup. After undergoing groin surgery due to persistent adductor problems following his exit from the European Championship, the 28-year-old footballer shares he's feeling great and the recovery is progressing as planned. "I'm feeling fit, things are going well, and I've been joining the team practices without any problems. I hope this continues," he stated, having resumed his training with Munich over a month ago, in an interview posted on the club's website.

Sane is taking his time to ensure a full recovery, saying, "We decided to give myself some time to ensure everything feels completely right." He joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020 as a transfer from Manchester City.

The German athlete had the chance to work with his current coach, Vincent Kompany, in England previously. "I was thrilled to see him again for the first time. He's an amazing person," Sane reminisced. "He's a great leader during training, and all the coaches have high energy. Kompany has a strong presence." Bayern Munich kicks off the Bundesliga after the international break with an away game against Holstein Kiel on September 14.

Sane mentioned his love for soccer, stating, "I've missed playing the beautiful game and can't wait to get back on the field." During the team's practice sessions, he showcased his impressive soccer skills, demonstrating his eagerness to contribute to Bayern Munich's success.

