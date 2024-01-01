Leroy Sané wants to create euphoria in time

The European Football Championship will take place in Germany in the summer of 2024. Leroy Sané from FC Bayern Munich is also aware that enthusiasm has not yet developed. The reasons for this are "understandable".

Soccer international Leroy Sané still firmly believes in a successful home European Championship next year. "I'm sure there will be euphoria for the first game," said Sané in an interview with FC Bayern's members' magazine "51".

After three tournament disappointments in a row and the recent defeats against Turkey and in Austria, the mood among the supporters of the DFB team is low. "Of course, we can all feel that the euphoria among our fans is not really there yet - for understandable reasons," said Sané, but he assured: "We want to do everything we can to ensure that the tournament is as successful as the 2006 World Cup at home, when the sporting starting position was not the best either."

The team of national coach Julian Nagelsmann will face Scotland in the opening match on June 14 in Munich, and the enthusiasm for the national team should be back by then at the latest. "It will be our team's job to get off to a good start in the tournament so that the fans can carry us through the games," said Sané.

The 27-year-old also warned against looking too far ahead: "For now, it can only be about getting off to a positive start in the group stage and not thinking about the semi-finals or final. Just look from game to game and develop momentum - that's the way to go."

Germany recently suffered defeats against Turkey (2:3) and Austria (0:2) and disappointed across the board. Expectations are correspondingly low ahead of the EURO (June 14 to July 14). Sané has played 59 international matches for the German national team to date. He has scored 13 goals. He has also provided seven assists.

