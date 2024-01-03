Skip to content
"L'Equipe": VfL Wolfsburg wants to loan out PSG striker Ekitike

Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg are looking to loan attacker Hugo Ekitike from Paris Saint-Germain, according to the French sports newspaper "L'Equipe". The 21-year-old joined Stade Reims in 2022 as a talented striker, but cannot get past top stars such as Kylian Mbappé or Ousmane Dembélé at the...

PSG's Hugo Ekitike battles for the ball with Ajaccio's Vincent Marchetti (front).
PSG's Hugo Ekitike battles for the ball with Ajaccio's Vincent Marchetti (front).

Soccer - "L'Equipe": VfL Wolfsburg wants to loan out PSG striker Ekitike

Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg are looking to loan attacker Hugo Ekitike from Paris Saint-Germain, according to the French sports newspaper "L'Equipe". The 21-year-old arrived from Stade Reims in 2022 as a major attacking talent, but is unable to get past top stars such as Kylian Mbappé or Ousmane Dembélé at the French serial champions.

According to the report, Wolfsburg have already made contact with Ekitike's advisors. VfL coach Niko Kovac knows the striker from his time at AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1, but Ekitike is also considering offers from other clubs. In the summer, the high salary the attacker earns at PSG deterred interested parties from England and Italy.

VfL Wolfsburg homepage L'Equipe report

Source: www.stern.de

