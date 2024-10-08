Bernd Leno has allegedly declined the invitation to join the national team for the impending Nations League matches. He had a conversation with head coach Julian Nagelsmann and goalkeeper coach Andreas Kronenberg, and the 32-year-old from Fulham Premier League team explained to "Bild" newspaper, "They mentioned I'd be included, but I wouldn't see any playing time. So, I opted to train in London."

With standouts like Bosnia-Herzegovina this Friday (8:45 PM CET on RTL and live on ntv.de) and the Netherlands three days later in Munich, the German team is set to play. Leno was previously one of the backup keepers over the years, behind Manuel Neuer and Marc-André ter Stegen. With Neuer's retirement and ter Stegen's significant knee injury, Julian Nagelsmann will rely on Oliver Baumann and Alexander Nübel during the October fixtures. Nübel is yet to make his debut for the national team, while Baumann has no experience in the sport's most prestigious team. Janis Blaswich is the third goalkeeper on the squad.

Leno, who frequently plays as the starter at Fulham, told "Bild," "Julian knows I'm always ready to lend a helping hand if needed and I can make a real impact on the team." At 32, he is no longer considered a newcomer, and he has never sought special treatment after Neuer and ter Stegen.

Analysts voiced their concerns about Leno's exclusion

Leno, who last represented Germany in September 2021, stated, "After all the matches I've played in the Bundesliga, Premier League, and internationally, Julian and Andreas know what they have in me." He added, "I will always be proud and hopeful to wear the national team jersey, and that's my ultimate goal."

Previously, former European champion Fredi Bobic and ex-national goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller criticized Nagelsmann's choice of goalkeepers. Bobic shared, "Bernd Leno is absent for me in every way. I just don't understand why he's not included." Weidenfeller added, "Bernd Leno has the most international experience in my opinion. (...) In my view, Bernd Leno is indisputably a national team goalkeeper who needs to be on the squad."

