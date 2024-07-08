Fire - Lengthy operation due to fire in furniture store

A furniture store fire is keeping the fire department busy in Bad Hersfeld. According to the police, the flames were already out of the building's roof when the emergency services arrived early in the morning. Shortly afterwards, the furniture store was fully engulfed in flames. The fire and extinguishing works at the building were still ongoing in the evening, as the police reported. The police assume a seven-figure damage, and according to initial findings, no one was injured.

The fire investigators of the police were on site on Monday. They could not enter the building yet, as the firefighting works had to be completed first and the stability had to be checked. "We will investigate in all directions," the police announced. Witnesses were asked to report.

A large smoke cloud had formed during the fire, which reportedly drifted towards the district of Sorga. The police advised the residents there and at the fire site to securely close their windows and doors as a precaution. The nearby federal highway 27 was completely closed for heavy goods vehicles, causing traffic jams.

