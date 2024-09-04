- Lender Lukashenko Liberates Thirty Political Detainees

Authoritarian ruler Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has granted clemency to 30 political detainees for the second time within a short span. As per the official announcement from Minsk, the group comprises 7 females and 23 males, with their identities kept confidential. The majority of those freed are parents to minor children.

The info revealed that "they sought clemency, confessed to their wrongdoings, sincerely regretted, and pledged to abide by the law." The Internal Affairs Department will keep an eye on this last commitment. The details concerning the legal proceedings remain unverifiable.

The opposition, headed by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya residing in exile, denounced the ongoing political oppression, abuse, and violation of human rights in Belarus. "I'm glad that another 30 political prisoners in Belarus have been granted amnesty," Tikhanovskaya stated on the X platform. However, she emphasized that over 1400 individuals continue to be jailed for political reasons.

Approximately mid-August, the first batch of 30 political detainees granted clemency in Belarus was disclosed. As reported by the Russian dissident media outlet "Meduza," the Belarusian opposition, based overseas, previously submitted records of severely ill detainees to the Minsk administration through intermediaries. Several detainees from this listing were granted clemency.

Following the controversial 2020 presidential election, brimming with suspicions of ballot tampering, Tikhanovskaya was recognized as the genuine victor. Her spouse, in addition to opposition icon Maria Kolesnikova, was also detained. Kolesnikova's whereabouts have remained unknown for a considerable period.

Despite the granting of clemency to 30 political detainees, numerous individuals continue to be incarcerated due to political reasons, highlighting ongoing crime of political oppression in Belarus. The Internal Affairs Department will closely monitor the released individuals to ensure they adhere to the law, aiming to prevent future criminal activities.

