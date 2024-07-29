Lena Gercke is taking her fans on a sexy time travel

Take a closer look at these three sexy vacation photos. Model Lena Gercke takes her fans on a journey through time with these images. The 36-year-old proves that five years seem to have passed her by.

At first glance, Lena Gercke's Instagram post appears to be a series of vacation snapshots taken on the same day. However, it's a small time travel. This is revealed by the text that Gercke posts in English alongside the three photos, which show her swimming in a luxurious hotel pool with a stunning mountain backdrop. The first photo is the only one that is currently recent. "Two kids, one friend," she writes on the bikini photo, describing her current status. Since 2019, the 36-year-old has been in a relationship with Dustin Schoene, and they have two daughters. Lia was born in 2022, and her older sister Zoe in 2020.

In the second photo, Gercke is "three months pregnant," although her baby bump is not visible in the sexy swimsuit underwater. The third photo must be from 2019, as Gercke writes, "I knew him for seven days." This photo was likely taken during her first vacation with Dustin Schoene.

Many of Gercke's 3.3 million followers are initially confused about the photos' timeline. "I don't understand the photo description," one fan comments. Another follower explains, "I think she wants to say that her life has changed dramatically every time she was at this place - the first time with a new partner, the second time newly pregnant, and the third time as a 'complete' family."

When will the proposal come, Dustin Schoene?

One thing that hasn't changed in Gercke's life is her stunning looks. Indeed, it's only the different hairstyles that indicate the passage of time between the photos. The phrase "You haven't changed at all" truly applies to her case.

Dustin Schoene faces some consequences from his girlfriend's Instagram post. Many Gercke fans comment that a marriage proposal is the next step. "Time for the ring, Dustin Schoene!" demands not just one follower. Perhaps Gercke will show us the ring in the pool next year.

The engagement speculation surrounding Lena Gercke and Dustin Schoene continues to grow, with fans urging for "The proposal" after seeing the progression of their relationship in the three vacation photos. The entertainment provided by Gercke's post has sparked a wave of excitement among her followers, eagerly waiting to witness "The ring" in a future poolside photo.

