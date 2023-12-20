Animals - Lemke: Shouldn't act as if the wolf is garbage

Following a possible wolf attack in Brandenburg, Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) has warned against demonizing the wolf. "It is the closest relative of one of our favorite pets, the dog, and therefore we should not act as if the wolf is garbage and can go away," said the Green politician in an interview with the German Press Agency on Tuesday.

A balance must be struck between livestock grazing and the fact that the wolf has re-established itself in Germany. "The alternative would be to eradicate them," said Lemke. But no one has called for this yet. Grazing livestock farmers in particular have repeatedly assured us that they do not want this. "If you shoot wolves indiscriminately, that doesn't mean you've helped the grazers at all."

Walker possibly attacked by wolf

A walker was possibly attacked by a wolf in Brandenburg last week. According to police reports on Thursday, the 47-year-old was walking his dog in a wooded area when he came across the animal. It attacked the dog. When the man intervened, he was bitten several times and sustained serious injuries. Genetic tests should clarify whether the man was actually attacked by a wolf.

Lemke called for the results to be awaited before an assessment could be made. The fact is, however, that the wolf is a predator and should therefore be approached with caution. "The main problem we have in Germany is that grazing animals are killed by wolves, which is in keeping with their nature, but is of course a huge problem for livestock farmers," said Lemke. That is why she said that where wolves have killed sheep, these animals should be shot more quickly in future.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de