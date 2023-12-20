Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewssteffi lemkeanimalsbrandenburggerman press agencyberlingermanygarbagegreennature conservationwolfnaturewolveswolf attack

Lemke: Shouldn't act as if the wolf is garbage

A walker in Brandenburg may have been attacked by a wolf. However, the wolf should not be demonized as a matter of principle, says the environment minister. Rather, a balance is needed.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
The wolf has returned to Germany - and is causing political controversy. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The wolf has returned to Germany - and is causing political controversy. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Animals - Lemke: Shouldn't act as if the wolf is garbage

Following a possible wolf attack in Brandenburg, Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) has warned against demonizing the wolf. "It is the closest relative of one of our favorite pets, the dog, and therefore we should not act as if the wolf is garbage and can go away," said the Green politician in an interview with the German Press Agency on Tuesday.

A balance must be struck between livestock grazing and the fact that the wolf has re-established itself in Germany. "The alternative would be to eradicate them," said Lemke. But no one has called for this yet. Grazing livestock farmers in particular have repeatedly assured us that they do not want this. "If you shoot wolves indiscriminately, that doesn't mean you've helped the grazers at all."

Walker possibly attacked by wolf

A walker was possibly attacked by a wolf in Brandenburg last week. According to police reports on Thursday, the 47-year-old was walking his dog in a wooded area when he came across the animal. It attacked the dog. When the man intervened, he was bitten several times and sustained serious injuries. Genetic tests should clarify whether the man was actually attacked by a wolf.

Lemke called for the results to be awaited before an assessment could be made. The fact is, however, that the wolf is a predator and should therefore be approached with caution. "The main problem we have in Germany is that grazing animals are killed by wolves, which is in keeping with their nature, but is of course a huge problem for livestock farmers," said Lemke. That is why she said that where wolves have killed sheep, these animals should be shot more quickly in future.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public