- Leipzig's Simakan to Transfer to Ronaldo's Club's Roster (Based on Reports)

Mohamed Simakan's move from RB Leipzig to Ronaldo's team Al-Nassr is practically a done deal. According to French broadcaster "RMC Sport" and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, both clubs have settled on a transfer fee roughly amounting to 45 million euros. Simakan is scheduled for a medical exam on Friday and is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Potential replacements in the works are Antonio Silva from Benfica Lisbon and Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord Rotterdam. The 20-year-old Silva might initially be loaned out. Whether the agreement includes a compulsory purchase or merely an option to buy is yet to be disclosed. The same arrangement might be in place for Geertruida, who attracted Leipzig's attention last year. However, a transfer fell through due to Feyenoord's stipulations.

Despite RB Leipzig potentially looking for replacements with Antonio Silva from Benfica Lisbon and Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord Rotterdam, the departure of Mohamed Simakan to Al-Nassr seems unstoppable. Regardless of the new arrivals, RB Leipzig will still be missing their former center-back, RB Leipzig's influential defender.

