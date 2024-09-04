- Leipzig's RB secures victory against quarter-final contestant Meuselwitz in the challenge.

RB Leipzig secured a 3-1 (3-0) victory against ZFC Meuselwitz in a friendly match, played before around 350 spectators at their training academy. Initiating the scoring was Faik Sakar at the 7th minute, followed by Amos Gerth (15th) and André Silva (25th) increasing the lead. Post-break, Tim Kießling (74th) managed to score for ZFC, lessening the deficit. The Leipzig squad, led by Marco Rose and currently obliged to release 16 RB players due to the international break, started the match with veterans like Leopold Zingerle in goal, Lukas Klostermann, Silva, Kevin Kampl, and newest addition Viggo Gebel. Completing the squad were U19 players. Absent from the squad due to a concussion was Amadou Haidara, who had been scheduled to play with the Mali national team but had to pull out. Watching the game from the sidelines was also Xaver Schlager, who's currently recovering from a cruciate ligament injury. Following the break, the ZFC Side, with just one win and two draws after six matches in the North East Regional League, displayed more audacity. After a solid performance, ZFC coach Georg-Martin Leopold rewarded the team with Kießling's goal. Despite the Saxons' best efforts, they couldn't prevent any further goals. An unfortunate series of injuries forced RB to make early substitutions, as both Gerth and Sakar had to leave the field. More adjustments from Rose were made in the second half.

The fans enjoyed watching an energetic display of Soccer from RB Leipzig's U19 players during the friendly match. Despite their injuries, both Faik Sakar and Amos Gerth showcased their Soccer skills before being substituted.

Read also: