- Leipzig's RB: Geetruida Prepared as Successor to Departing Simakan

In their second attempt, Dutch star Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord Rotterdam is allegedly still up for joining RB Leipzig. The German club is currently in talks with Feyenoord, who are said to be asking for a minimum transfer fee of 20 million euros. Leipzig had expressed interest in Geertruida last summer, but negotiations failed back then. According to recent reports, Feyenoord is pushing for a deal to be finalized by midnight.

As the transfer window winds down, Leipzig is once again in the thick of things, with reports suggesting that Mohamed Simakan is on the brink of joining Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. According to RMC Sport and transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Al-Nassr and Leipzig have agreed on a transfer fee of approximately 45 million euros. Simakan is set to undergo a medical examination on Friday and is expected to sign a five-year contract.

