Leipzig's prolonged discomfort in the face of Liverpool's persistent chillier climate

RB Leipzig's first international challenge after Klopp's departure sees them face off against Liverpool. The Reds take no pity, and Leipzig struggles, attributed to their own blunders and dubious offside decisions, resulting in a scoreless outing in the Champions League. Xavi's injury raises concerns.

Second game, second draw: absent Klopp's guidance, RB Leipzig endured another setback in the Champions League, tying 0:0 with Liverpool. Despite a late surge, coach Julian Nagelsmann's side remains winless in the tournament. With the knockout stage looming, Leipzig faces mounting pressure.

Liverpool's newcomer Darwin Núñez (27') dealt Leipzig a bitter draw. After earlier draws against Atletico Madrid (1:1) and Juventus Turin (2:2), Leipzig now battles to grab points in their upcoming away game against Celtic Glasgow on November 5, aiming to at least secure a place in the top 24 and qualify for the knockout stage's second half.

"I'll do whatever it takes, but I won't bother Kloppo. He deserves some peace," Nagelsmann had previously stated about the departing Liverpool coach. However, Nagelsmann seemed self-sufficient, as his team was performing well in the Bundesliga. Consequently, he opted for only one change in the starting lineup, replacing the absent Lukas Klostermann with Benjamin Henrichs.

Disallowed goal leaves Leopards frustrated

Despite the alteration, Leipzig's defense initially held its ground against Liverpool's attacking prowess, spearheaded by Mo Salah. Despite Liverpool's high possession, Leipzig held their ground, engaged in feisty duels, and found opportunities in their counterattacks. Amadou Haidara (14') challenged Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher first, followed by Benjamin Sesko (19') narrowly missing the lead with a shot after a remarkable save by the Irish keeper.

And Leipzig struck shortly after! However, Lois Openda (26') was offside before Núñez headed in a rebound from Salah's shot a minute later, surprising Leipzig. Leipzig had few chances thereafter, relying on goalkeeper Péter Gulacsi to preserve the stalemate. In a bid for victory, the Hungarian repelled shots from Núñez (32') and Virgil van Dijk (37') over the bar.

Leipzig's fortunes hardly improved after the break, as Gulacsi kept them in the game. In desperation, Leipzig rallied but creating clear chances continued to be a challenge.

Just as Alexis Mac Allister (70') hit the crossbar for Liverpool, following a defensive error, Leipzig sprung to life. Sesko (72') tested Kelleher, who made another impressive save. He did the same a minute later, thwarting Xavi, who soon suffered an injury. Leopard's apparent equalizer by Openda (83') was ruled out due to offside. Gulacsi repelled Gakpo's (89') late effort.

