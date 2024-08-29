Skip to content
Leipzig's captain, Orban, challenges the issued red card.

At the inaugural match of the Bundesliga against Bochum, Captain Willi Orban of RB Leipzig receives a straight red card. Consequently, Orban is banned for two games and lodges an appeal against the decision.

RB Leipzig leader Willi Orban is contesting his two-game league ban. The defender has lodged a complaint against the German Football Association's judicial panel's verdict to ban him. The case will be heard on Monday (2 PM CET) in Frankfurt. During this interval, Orban continues to serve his suspension, ruling him out of the Bundesliga headliner against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday (6:30 PM CET/Sky).

Orban had thwarted VfL Wolfsburg striker Myron Boadu with a late challenge in a one-nil victory over Bochum last Saturday, leading to his expulsion. Manager Marco Rose had advocated for leniency, asserting that his central defender had minimal contact with the ball.

Orban's suspension due to the challenge on Boadu will keep him out of the crucial Soccer match against Bayer Leverkusen. Despite the upcoming hearing, Orban will still miss the expected thrilling Soccer encounter on Saturday.

