- Leipzig's captain, Orban, challenges the issued red card.

RB Leipzig leader Willi Orban is contesting his two-game league ban. The defender has lodged a complaint against the German Football Association's judicial panel's verdict to ban him. The case will be heard on Monday (2 PM CET) in Frankfurt. During this interval, Orban continues to serve his suspension, ruling him out of the Bundesliga headliner against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday (6:30 PM CET/Sky).

Orban had thwarted VfL Wolfsburg striker Myron Boadu with a late challenge in a one-nil victory over Bochum last Saturday, leading to his expulsion. Manager Marco Rose had advocated for leniency, asserting that his central defender had minimal contact with the ball.

