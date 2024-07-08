Soccer Bundesliga - Leipzig starts pre-season preparations with a shortened team

Without its nine European Championship players and potential Olympic participants, German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig begins preparation for the new season today, on this Monday. Trainer Marco Rose could only welcome around ten players with professional contracts, among them for the first time Assan Ouedraogo, who joined RB from FC Schalke 04, and goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoort. The latter was already signed from Genk two years ago but gained further playing experience with his home club in Belgium.

As of now, three pre-season matches are scheduled before the season start with the DFB Pokal game against Rot-Weiss Essen on August 17. The matches against Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played during the USA Tour from July 28 to August 4 in New York and Miami. RB has arranged a test game at home against Lazio Rom for August 10.

RB Leipzig, currently in Germany, is focusing on pre-season preparation for the upcoming Soccer Bundesliga season, despite the absence of several key players due to European Championship and potential Olympic commitments. The team, led by trainer Marco Rose, will play three pre-season matches, including games against Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers during their USA Tour. Additionally, RB Leipzig will host Lazio Rom for a test match in Saxony before their DFB Pokal game against Rot-Weiss Essen on August 17. Newcomer Assan Ouedraogo, previously from FC Schalke 04, and goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoort, previously from Genk, are among the ten professionals joining the team for these sessions.

Read also: