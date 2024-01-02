RB Leipzig - Leipzig start training camp - hope for Olmo's return

RB Leipzig and new signing Eljif Elmas started their training camp in La Manga in southern Spain on Tuesday afternoon. The fourth-placed team in the Bundesliga is preparing for the 2024 soccer year on the Costa Cálida until Sunday. Long-injured star Dani Olmo came directly from his home in Terrassa near Barcelona and arrived separately in his own car accompanied by his family.

The playmaker is still being introduced to the team on an individual basis following his absence due to an acromioclavicular joint injury, but will be integrated into team training over the course of the training camp. "He's basically ready, he's recovered, he's done tests," said coach Marco Rose. "Now it's about transferring that into the game when uncontrolled movements are added."

Elmas (thigh problem), captain Willi Orban (knee injury) and defender Castello Lukeba (back problem) will also train away from the team for the time being.

Also in the squad are talents Yannick Eduardo, Nuha Jatta, U17 World Cup winner Winners Osawe, Tim Köhler and Lenny Hennig. Amadou Haidara (Mali) and Ilaix Moriba (Guinea) are missing due to their participation in the Africa Cup.

Rose will begin with the regular training sessions on Wednesday, after a relaxed warm-up on Tuesday following the arrival. A test match is planned for the end of the week, but the opponent has not yet been decided. "It's totally worth coming here. It's supposed to rain all week in Leipzig," said Rose. "We want to work on a few processes, we need time for that and will also be on the pitch."

