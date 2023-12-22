Bundesliga - Leipzig sporting director Schröder assumes Werner will stay

RB Leipzig's sporting director Rouven Schröder does not expect international footballer Timo Werner to move in January. "I assume that he will play the second half of the season with us. We know what he's capable of, he has to get it back on the pitch. We'll see about the rest, soccer is a day-to-day business," the 48-year-old told Bild (Friday).

Werner has lost his regular place at Leipzig this season. However, should the striker want to gain match practice at another club with a view to next year's European Championships at home, RB would not put any obstacles in his way for a loan. Due to adductor problems, the 27-year-old attacker has only made one brief appearance since mid-November.

Poker with Klostermann

The situation is completely different for another national team player. Lukas Klostermann's contract expires next summer and no agreement has yet been reached on an extension. The 27-year-old has recently emphasized that he is in no hurry.

However, Schröder believes that an agreement will be reached soon and has already received an offer from the club. "He's important for us, a seasoned player, he has an incredible history at our club. I think we will have clarity soon, which is what we want. The cards are laid out," said Schröder.

Only one winter signing

While Ilaix Moriba is set to leave the club on loan this winter, only one new arrival is planned. This is to replace Emil Forsberg, who is moving to New York. "If no one else gets injured, we plan to bring in just one replacement for Emil. With Dani Olmo and Willi Orban, two absolute top performers will be back in January, who we have missed a lot recently," said Schröder.

The replacement for Forsberg is Eljif Elmas, whose transfer from Italian champions SSC Napoli to Leipzig is practically perfect. The North Macedonian still has to complete the medical check in Leipzig in the next few days and is then expected to sign a contract until 2028.

Website Bundesliga RB Leipzig on Twitter Interview Picture Squad RB Leipzig

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de