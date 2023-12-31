Skip to content
Leipzig loan player Carvalho returns to Liverpool

RB Leipzig had high hopes for Portuguese attacking player Fábio Carvalho when he was loaned from Liverpool FC last summer. Now, however, there has been a turnaround.

Fábio Carvalho in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Offensive player Fábio Carvalho is returning early from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig to Liverpool FC and coach Jürgen Klopp. The clubs ended the 21-year-old's original one-year loan ahead of schedule, as both clubs announced on Sunday. Carvalho joined the Saxons in the summer and played 15 competitive matches for Leipzig, only three of which were in the starting line-up.

"Fábio has fitted in well with us, but ultimately both sides were hoping for much more - Fábio, of course, especially more playing time," said RB sporting director Rouven Schröder. "However, due to the high quality and performance density of our squad in his position, we cannot guarantee him this."

Just over two weeks ago, Schröder denied that the Portuguese would be leaving the club prematurely. Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano had previously reported on the internet platform X, formerly Twitter, that Liverpool had contacted Leipzig as the English club were unhappy with the 21-year-old's playing time. Schröder had stated in mid-December that the attacking midfielder should be given more playing time.

