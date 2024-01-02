Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewslocal courtcriminalitymunich regional court iipeoplepublic prosecutor's officejens lehmannstarnbergprocessesbavariagermanydamage to propertysoccergerman press agency

Lehmann also appeals in the "chainsaw trial"

After the public prosecutor's office, the defense of former national soccer goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has now also filed an appeal in the so-called chainsaw trial. "After the verdict has been delivered, the files will be forwarded to the responsible Munich II regional court," the director of the...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
Former national soccer goalkeeper Jens Lehmann charged with trespassing and damage to property.....aussiedlerbote.de
Former national soccer goalkeeper Jens Lehmann charged with trespassing and damage to property. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Soccer - Lehmann also appeals in the "chainsaw trial"

After the public prosecutor's office, the defense of former national soccer goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has now also filed an appeal in the so-called chainsaw trial. "After the verdict has been delivered, the files will be forwarded to the responsible Munich II regional court," the director of the Starnberg district court, Monika Andreß, told the German Press Agency on Tuesday. The trial, which centers on a bizarre neighbor dispute, will then be retried there in the next instance.

Among other things, Lehmann is accused of sawing a roof beam in his neighbor's garage with a chainsaw. On December 22, he was sentenced by the Starnberg district court for damage to property, insulting police officers and attempted fraud to a fine of 210 daily rates of 2,000 euros each - a total of 420,000 euros.

The public prosecutor's office, on the other hand, had demanded a suspended prison sentence of ten months - and a fine of 216,000 euros. The 54-year-old's defense demanded acquittal of the charges of damage to property and attempted fraud and demanded a fine of 50 daily rates of less than 500 euros each for insulting police officers.

It is still unclear when exactly the trial will go into the next round. The next step is for the files to be submitted to the regional court. According to Andreß, the law stipulates a period of five weeks from the pronouncement of the verdict in order for the verdict to be deposited at the district court.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood reaches six meters - easing expected

The Elbe near Wittenberge in Prignitz slightly exceeded the six-meter mark on Tuesday afternoon. According to the town, it is expected that the highest water level has been reached and the situation will ease. Alert level 2 is still in place, which means that the dykes are constantly being...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
A Schott AG employee works in the "Lighting and Imaging" department of the glass technology group....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Short-time work continues at two Schott sites

Short-time working continues at two sites of the specialty glass manufacturer Schott. In October, the company announced that 620 of a total of around 3,300 employees at its headquarters in Mainz and more than 700 of a total of around 1,300 employees at its Mitterteich site in Bavaria would be...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Helped arrest people smugglers: Investigation

Following the arrest of a suspected smuggler with the help of three private individuals, they are also being investigated. A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Traunstein announced on Tuesday that, due to the injuries medically diagnosed on the arrested man, the main focus is on...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric Single Motor Extended Range MJ 2024.aussiedlerbote.de
Auto

Greetings from the rear

In addition to the classic electric SUV XC40, Volvo has also worked on its coupé brother, the C40. Now the new more efficient electric motor drives the rear axle and the improved battery is to be used in the extended range. range to provide a range of 582 kilometers.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
Short trip through the Maritime Alps 2023.aussiedlerbote.de
Auto

Ice age

The year is over and it's time to look back on a unique trip to the Cote d'Azur and across the Maritime Alps with its spectacular roads. across the Maritime Alps with its spectacular roads. What could be better suited to the fun on the bends than a quartet from Zuffenhausen?

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public