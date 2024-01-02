Soccer - Lehmann also appeals in the "chainsaw trial"

After the public prosecutor's office, the defense of former national soccer goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has now also filed an appeal in the so-called chainsaw trial. "After the verdict has been delivered, the files will be forwarded to the responsible Munich II regional court," the director of the Starnberg district court, Monika Andreß, told the German Press Agency on Tuesday. The trial, which centers on a bizarre neighbor dispute, will then be retried there in the next instance.

Among other things, Lehmann is accused of sawing a roof beam in his neighbor's garage with a chainsaw. On December 22, he was sentenced by the Starnberg district court for damage to property, insulting police officers and attempted fraud to a fine of 210 daily rates of 2,000 euros each - a total of 420,000 euros.

The public prosecutor's office, on the other hand, had demanded a suspended prison sentence of ten months - and a fine of 216,000 euros. The 54-year-old's defense demanded acquittal of the charges of damage to property and attempted fraud and demanded a fine of 50 daily rates of less than 500 euros each for insulting police officers.

It is still unclear when exactly the trial will go into the next round. The next step is for the files to be submitted to the regional court. According to Andreß, the law stipulates a period of five weeks from the pronouncement of the verdict in order for the verdict to be deposited at the district court.

