Public prosecutor's office - Lehmann also appeals in the "chainsaw trial"

After the public prosecutor's office, the defense of former national soccer goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has now also filed an appeal in the so-called chainsaw trial. "We have also lodged an appeal within the deadline and are now waiting for the written reasons for the verdict to decide how to proceed," Lehmann's lawyer Christoph Rückel told the German Press Agency on Tuesday.

It therefore looks like another round in the proceedings, which center on a bizarre neighbor dispute. The next step is for the files to go to the Munich II Regional Court. Unless both sides withdraw their appeals, the case is likely to be heard again there in the next instance. Monika Andreß, Director of the Starnberg District Court, explained that the law stipulates a period of five weeks from the date the judgment is handed down before the district court. "After the verdict has been set aside, the files will be forwarded to the responsible Munich II regional court."

Among other things,Lehmann is accused of sawing a roof beam in his neighbor's garage with a chainsaw. On December 22, he was sentenced by the Starnberg district court for damage to property, insulting police officers and attempted fraud to a fine of 210 daily rates of 2,000 euros each - a total of 420,000 euros.

The public prosecutor's office, on the other hand, had demanded a suspended prison sentence of ten months - and a fine of 216,000 euros. The 54-year-old's defense demanded acquittal of the charges of damage to property and attempted fraud and demanded a fine of 50 daily rates of less than 500 euros each for insulting police officers.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de