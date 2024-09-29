Legendary performer and actor Kris Kristofferson, renowned for his music and on-screen presence, passes away at the age of 88.

Kristofferson passed away at his Maui, Hawaii, residence on a Saturday, as confirmed by representative Ebie McFarland in an email. He was 88 years old.

McFarland revealed that Kristofferon departed peacefully, with family members by his side. No specific reason for his death was mentioned.

Beginning in the late 1960s, the Brownsville, Texas, native authored timeless classics such as “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” “Help Me Make it Through the Night,” “For the Good Times,” and “Me and Bobby McGee.” Although Kristofferson was a solo artist, many of his compositions gained popularity when performed by other artists, such as Ray Price singing “For the Good Times” or Janis Joplin belting out “Me and Bobby McGee.”

He also acted alongside Ellen Burstyn in Martin Scorsese's 1974 film “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” starred alongside Barbra Streisand in the 1976 “A Star Is Born,” and featured in Marvel’s “Blade” opposite Wesley Snipes in 1998.

Kristofferson, who was able to recite William Blake from memory, seamlessly combined folk music themes about loneliness and tender romance with popular country music. His long hair, bell-bottomed pants, and counterculture songs inspired by Bob Dylan distinguished him as a progressive country songwriter, joining notable contemporaries like Willie Nelson, John Prine, and Tom T. Hall.

Nelson once declared, during a November 2009 BMI award ceremony, “There’s no better songwriter alive than Kris Kristofferson.” “Everything he writes is a standard, and we’re all just going to have to live with that.”

As a performer, he excelled in feature films, including those opposite Barbara Streisand and Ellen Burstyn. Similarly, he enjoyed Westerns and cowboy dramas.

During his college years, he was a Golden Gloves boxer and football player and acquired a master’s degree in English from Merton College at the University of Oxford in England. Despite being offered a teaching position at the United States Military Academy at West Point, he opted to pursue songwriting in Nashville instead. In 1966, he took a part-time janitorial position at Columbia Records' Music Row studio to break into the industry, working alongside Dylan during the recording of the iconic "Blonde on Blonde" double album.

Legends often grew beyond reality with respect to Kristofferson. Cash frequently shared an exaggerated anecdote of how Kristofferson, a former Army pilot, delivered a helicopter to Cash's lawn, sharing a beer and his “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” demo tape. Over the years, however, Kristofferson contradicted Cash's account, stating that the meeting never occurred, and the demo tape was never shared or even recorded.

In a 2006 Associated Press interview, he emphasized his debt to Cash. “Meeting him backstage at the Grand Ole Opry while I was still in the Army was the moment I’d decided I’d return,” Kristofferson said. “It was electrifying. He kind of took me under his wing before cutting any of my songs. He cut my first record, which was named record of the year. He put me on stage for the first time.”

“Me and Bobby McGee,” one of his most highly recorded songs, was inspired by advice from Monument Records founder Fred Foster. Foster had a title for a song called “Me and Bobby McKee,” inspired by a woman in his building. In an interview with Performing Songwriter magazine, Kristofferson admitted that he was inspired to write the lyrics for two people on a journey together after watching the Federico Fellini film, “La Strada.”

Joplin, who maintained a close friendship with Kristofferson, changed the lyrics to feature a male character, creating her iconic version just days before her death in 1970 due to an overdose. Joplin's recording ended up reaching the No. 1 spot on the charts posthumously.

At the time of his death, Kristofferson had recorded hit songs like “Why Me,” “Loving Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do),” “Watch Closely Now,” “Desperados Waiting for a Train,” “A Song I’d Like to Sing,” and “Jesus Was a Capricorn.”

In 1973, he married fellow songwriter Rita Coolidge, marking the start of their successful duet career, which resulted in two Grammy awards. They divorced in 1980.

He ended his live performance and recording career in 2021, making occasional guest appearances on stage.

Despite his successful film career, Kristofferson's passion for music never waned. He often incorporated elements of entertainment into his films, such as singing in Martin Scorsese's "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore."

Kristofferson's music and acting career spanned decades, providing endless entertainment for fans worldwide.

