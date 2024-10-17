Legendary actress and 'South Pacific' leading lady, Mitzi Gaynor, passes away at the age of 93.

In the twilight of the so-called glorious era of Hollywood musicals, beloved icon Gaynor passed away peacefully in Los Angeles on Thursday morn. Rene Reyes and Shane Rosamonda, her trusted managers, confirmed the news to The Associated Press in a statement, expressing, "As we honor her legacy, we extend our gratitude to her companions, enthusiasts, and the countless audiences she enthralled throughout her remarkable life."

They continued, "Your affection, backing, and admiration meant the world to her and served as a beacon of strength in her journey."

Gaynor's remarkable career in entertainment spanned an impressive eight decades, encompassing film, television, and stage performances. However, she is most renowned for her role in "South Pacific."

The cinematic adaptation of "South Pacific" gathered three Academy Award nominations, triumphing in the category of best sound, while Gaynor secured a best actress nomination for a Golden Globe.

Later in her career, Gaynor metamorphosed into a captivating live performer. Under the tutelage of her husband-manager, Jack Bean, she headlined her own musical extravaganza, earning top earnings in Las Vegas, Florida, and venues across the United States and Canada. Her fame also reached England and Australia.

Born Francesca Marlene de Czanyi von Gerber on September 4, 1931, in Chicago, Gaynor was a scion of a musically gifted family and began singing and dancing at an early age.

Gaynor and Bean exchanged vows in 1954 and, in 1960, purchased a grand residence in mid-Beverly Hills, which remained their sanctuary until Bean's demise in 2006. The couple remained elusive in Hollywood's social scene, preferring to entertain a select group of confidants instead. Regrettably, they chose to remain childless.

