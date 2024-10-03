Legendary actor John Amos, renowned for his roles in 'Good Times' and 'Roots,' has passed away at the age of 84.

Foster spoke to CNN over the phone on August 21st, revealing that Amos passed away in Los Angeles due to natural causes. Moreover, the actor's son, Kelly Christopher Amos, shared an emotional statement via email that read:

"With great sorrow, I inform you of my father's departure. His heart was incredibly kind and filled with gold... He was cherished globally. Many fans considered him their television father. He lived a fulfilling life. His influence will continue through his brilliant accomplishments in television and film as an actor."

Born and raised in East Orange, New Jersey, Amos discovered his passion for sports, particularly football, after falling in love with the game at Colorado State University.

Amos graduated with a degree in social work but made headway in professional football with tryouts at the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and Canadian Football League's British Columbia Lions.

In a video shared by the Chiefs, Amos humorously described himself as "a slightly better than average high school football player."

"My singular ambition was to play professional football," Amos said in the clip. "It seemed like the ideal means to escape the economic impasse we appeared to be trapped in."

Despite being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs coach Hank Stram, who told him "You are not a football player, you are a young man who happens to be playing football," Amos transitioned to social work and copywriting in New York City.

Eventually, Amos turned to acting, landing the role of Gordon "Gordy" Howard on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which paved his way to Hollywood.

Following minor roles in successful 1970s television shows like "Love American Style," "Sanford and Son," and "The New Dick Van Dyke Show," Amos garnered significant attention as James Evan Sr., the stern father on "Good Times."

In a 2020 interview, Amos discussed leaving the popular series after two years due to disagreements with white writers over how the Black family at the show's core was portrayed.

"I felt like I had a deeper understanding of what a Black family ought to be and how a Black father would act than our white writers, who lacked Black representation," Amos said. "Their perception of what a Black family should be and what a Black father would be was radically different from mine."

Following the success of "Good Times," Amos portrayed Toby, the adult version of slave Kunte Kinte, in the Emmy-nominated miniseries "Roots" in 1977.

"I recognized that this role would have a profound impact on me as an actor and on a human level," Amos lamented to Time magazine in 2021. “It marked the resolution of all the misconceptions and stereotypical roles that I had confronted and endured.”

The "Roots" role brought Amos closer to actress Leslie Uggams, whom he had previously collaborated with on her CBS variety show in the late 1960s.

Amos starred in various iconic roles over the years, including as fast food restaurant owner Cleo McDowell in the hit 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy "Coming to America" and its 2021 sequel.

Recently, Amos was entangled in personal family issues after allegations of elder abuse and health concerns surfaced from family members.

"To all my adoring fans, I want you to know that I am in good health," Amos stated at the time. "I was never in need of ICU care and never faced a life-threatening situation."

The article has been updated with further information.

Amos' acting career spanned decades and brought him immense fame, with many fans considering him their television father, providing them with hours of entertainment. After his role in "Coming to America" and its sequel, Amos continued to seek new opportunities in the entertainment industry, hoping to continue captivating audiences with his exceptional talent.

Read also: