- Legal professionals facing threats in Solingen

Several individuals have given warnings to lawyers representing the alleged perpetrator of the Solingen incident and established three symbolic graves equipped with wooden crosses outside a legal firm in Dresden. This firm had previously represented the Syrian in his asylum case, as per reports from the Dresden police headquarters. As a result, the state security agency has begun an investigation following the placement of graves and posters at the law firm's entrance on Saturday. The posters accuse the firm of playing a role in the deaths of the three people involved in the Solingen incident.

The Identitarian Movement, supposedly, claimed responsibility for this action in Dresden through their Telegram channel, as stated by the police. One of the suspected individuals is a 25-year-old man hailing from Chemnitz, who has received a threat assessment warning.

The suspected incident in Solingen, North Rhine-Westphalia, saw a perpetrator using a knife to kill three individuals at a gathering the previous week. The alleged offender is 26-year-old Syrian named Issa Al H., who is currently detained in Düsseldorf.

The Identitarian Movement defended their actions by stating that they were sending a message against the law firm's involvement in the case of the individual accused in the Solingen incident. Despite receiving a warning, other firms might face similar actions due to their past or future involvement in controversial cases.

Read also: