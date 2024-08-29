- Legal entity dismisses claim regarding Biblical remnants

In the controversy surrounding the debris from the demolition of the dismantled nuclear power plant Biblis, the Higher Administrative Court of Hesse has thrown out a lawsuit brought forward by ecological activists. The Hessian division of the BUND had challenged the decommissioning and demolition permit for Block A.

Block A was deactivated in 2011 following the incident at Japanese Fukushima. At that time, the operator, RWE Power AG, submitted an application for decommissioning and demolition of the affected plant structures. This permit was granted in 2017 by the Hessian Department of Environment.

The 6th Chamber of the VGH has now ruled in Kassel that this permit is valid. Contrary to the activists' stance, the environmental impact assessment was carried out correctly. The court also disregarded objections regarding contaminated waste: This disposal takes place in separate administrative proceedings with independent decisions.

"There are no substantial doubts" about the constitutionality of the disposal procedure under the Radiation Protection Regulation, the VGH declared. The disposal procedure is based on a globally recognized concept and adheres to health safety guidelines. The Chamber has permitted an appeal to the Federal Administrative Court.

