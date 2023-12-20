Skip to content
Legacy of war is still costing the country dearly

Hardly a month goes by in Brandenburg without a bomb being found from the Second World War. The cost of removing the unexploded bombs is high. The state is hoping for more money from the federal government.

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Ammunition can be seen on the former military training area in Kyritz-Ruppiner Heide. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Almost 80 years after the end of the Second World War, the disposal of explosive ordnance is still costing Brandenburg dearly. Last year, the state reimbursed local authorities around 517,000 euros for the disposal of bombs and munitions. This was around 292,000 euros more than in the previous year, according to an answer from the Ministry of the Interior in Potsdam to a question from the SPD parliamentary group.

At around 515,000 euros, almost the entire amount of state funds went to Oranienburg last year. The town was a particularly frequent target of Allied bomber units during the Second World War due to its strong arms industry. In 2021, Oranienburg was reimbursed around 193,000 euros for explosive ordnance clearance.

According to an overview by the Ministry of the Interior, municipalities have been reimbursed a total of almost 2.49 million euros for the removal of bombs and munitions from the Second World War since 2017. Oranienburg received around 2.31 million euros of this. This year, the town received around 217,000 euros for groundwater protection in connection with the clearance of explosive ordnance. Since 1991, 229 bombs have been defused in Oranienburg.

Over 300 million euros for explosive ordnance disposal since 1991

Since 1991, Brandenburg has spent more than 270 million euros in state funds alone on the removal of war-related waste. With the federal government's subsidies, the total is well over 300 million euros. Only since 2016 has the federal government reimbursed Brandenburg for part of the costs of finding and defusing Allied ordnance. Until then, the federal government only paid for so-called Reich-owned munitions on federally owned properties.

In future, the reimbursement of costs is to be regulated in a so-called Armaments Legacy Financing Act. The bill has already been submitted to the Bundestag for discussion.

