After initial election forecasts - Left wins French election - Prime Minister Attal announces resignation

At the French parliamentary elections, initial estimates show that the Left Alliance is surprisingly leading. The right-national Rassemblement National could therefore only end up in third place behind the center-stage of State President Emmanuel Macron, according to reports from TF1 and France 2 after the polling stations closed. None of the parties are expected to reach an absolute majority of 289 seats.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has announced her resignation following the poor showing of the government party in the parliamentary elections. "In accordance with republican tradition and my principles, I will submit my resignation to the President tomorrow in Paris," she said on Sunday in Paris. It is up to the President to accept or reject the resignation.

The left-wing New Popular Front could reportedly win between 172 and 215 of the 577 seats, Macron's forces between 150 and 180, and the Rassemblement National (RN) of Marine Le Pen and her allies between 120 and 152.

Surprising Outcome of the French Elections

The result is a great surprise. A week ago, forecasts showed the RN still falling just short of an absolute majority and potentially able to form the next government. The right-wing shift is now less than expected.

It's unclear what will happen next. With the results, various future scenarios emerge. The left could try to seek support from the center forces – either as a minority government with tolerance or in some form of Grand Coalition. Given the opposing political orientations, however, it is not clear if this would be feasible.

Discussion of an Expert Government

It is unclear whether State President Macron would be politically compelled to appoint a premier from the leftist camp in such a scenario. The National Assembly can bring down the government.

With a premier from the leftist camp, Macron would have to share power. The premier would be more influential. What this means for Germany and Europe is unclear. The Left Alliance is divided and holds varying positions on many major political issues.

If none of the parties find a government majority, the current government could remain in power as a caretaker government or an expert government could be installed. France risks political standstill in such a scenario.

Transparency note: This article was updated.

