Left wins French election, but falls short of absolute majority

The united left has surprisingly won the parliamentary elections in France.

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron casting his vote

After initial election forecasts - Left wins French election, but falls short of absolute majority

The left-green alliance is surprising leading in the French parliamentary election according to initial forecasts. The New People's Front is expected to get between 172 and 215 out of 577 seats.

The right-populist party Rassemblement National, which had hoped for an absolute majority, is therefore expected to end up in third place with 115 to 155 seats. None of the three blocks would therefore come close to an absolute majority.

The right-wing RN of Marine Le Pen and the center-block of President Emmanuel Macron are reportedly engaged in a neck-and-neck race for second place.

Find out more briefly in stern.

In contrast to initial expectations, the right-wing nationalists of Rassemblement National, led by Marine Le Pen, are predicted to secure a lower position in the French parliamentary election, placing third behind the left-green alliance and President Emmanuel Macron's center-block. The voter turnout for the election was significant, potentially influencing the close race between the RN and Macron's block. Regrettably, the escalation of riots in certain parts of France might have impacted the RN's performance as well.

