Left-wing parties demand investment program for sport in Saxony

Armin Schuster takes part in a meeting in the state parliament. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Aid money - Left-wing parties demand investment program for sport in Saxony

The Left Party in the state parliament has called for an investment program for sport in Saxony. "The abolition of the investment pact for sports facilities by the federal government, a lack of investment funds due to cuts in the Saxon budget and cost increases mean that clubs have their backs to the wall," explained MP Marika Tändler-Walenta on Wednesday in Dresden. The investment requirement for sports facilities in Saxony amounts to around 1.5 billion euros. The Minister of the Interior, Armin Schuster (CDU), who is also responsible for sport, must tackle this problem.

Source: www.stern.de

