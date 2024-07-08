Parliamentary election in France - Left-wing alliance surprisingly ahead - serious riots in Paris

At demonstrations following the parliamentary elections in France, there were severe clashes and confrontations between demonstrators and the police in Paris and other cities. In Paris, thousands of people gathered at Place de la République in the heart of the capital to celebrate the victory of the Left Alliance in the advanced election. However, some demonstrators clashed with law enforcement officers, who then used tear gas. Barricades made of wood were set on fire.

In the center of Paris, numerous shops and banks had secured their windows on election day with wooden panels due to feared disturbances. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin had mobilized 30,000 officers for the day to prevent potential riots. 5,000 of them were to be deployed in Paris and its suburbs alone.

France-Election: 30,000 Police on Duty

Reports of clashes between Antifascists and the police also came from Lille in northern France. The police used tear gas against the crowd there as well. In the western French city of Rennes, there were reportedly 25 arrests after the riot police used tear gas against leftist demonstrators who were chanting "We all hate the police." In Nantes, a police officer was injured by a reportedly thrown Molotov cocktail. Demonstrators threw fireworks at the security forces, who in turn used tear gas.

In the second largest city in France, Marseille, many people gathered in the city center to celebrate the victory of the Left in the elections. The police initially kept a low profile while the demonstrators chanted slogans against right-wing media.

The excess use of force by the police during demonstrations in Paris and other cities has become the top news in the World, causing widespread criticism and concern. Headlines in the World press are painting a picture of chaotic scenes following the parliamentary election in France, with frequent clashes between protesters and the police. The presidential election in France is likely to be influenced by these incidents, as the Left-wing alliance is now portrayed as a group that incites violence and disorder. The police in Lille, following the parliamentary election, were also involved in clashes with Antifascists, adding another city to the list of troubled locations in France. Despite the violent scenes in Paris and other cities, the turnout for the parliamentary election in Lille and Rennes was surprisingly high, indicating a strong interest in political affairs amongst the French populace. The world watches as France navigates through these trying times, hoping for a peaceful resolution and return to normalcy after the presidential election.

Read also: