Left-wing alliance surprisingly ahead in French parliamentary elections

France consequently has to reckon with a time of political instability. It is likely that Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will resign, as the center-government camp is predicted to have lost its relative majority according to the forecasts. President Emmanuel Macron could accept Borne's resignation, but keep the cabinet in office temporarily as a caretaker government, at least until the Olympic Games in France, which end on August 11.

Following the predicted loss of the center-government's relative majority, the Left in Parliament might seize this opportunity to exert more influence. The Rassemblement National, on the other hand, could potentially gain from the Parliamentary election upheaval. If the political instability persists, there might be calls for a new alliance between parties, echoing the spirit of the Popular Front in France's past.

