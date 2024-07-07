Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsLeftFranceAllianceRassemblement NationalParliamentary electionPopular front

Left-wing alliance surprisingly ahead in French parliamentary elections

According to initial forecasts, the left-green alliance is surprisingly ahead in the parliamentary elections in France. The New Popular Front is expected to win 172 to 215 of 577 seats. The right-wing populist party Rassemblement National, which had hoped for an absolute majority, would slip to...

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
Cheers from the socialists
Cheers from the socialists

Left-wing alliance surprisingly ahead in French parliamentary elections

France consequently has to reckon with a time of political instability. It is likely that Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will resign, as the center-government camp is predicted to have lost its relative majority according to the forecasts. President Emmanuel Macron could accept Borne's resignation, but keep the cabinet in office temporarily as a caretaker government, at least until the Olympic Games in France, which end on August 11.

Following the predicted loss of the center-government's relative majority, the Left in Parliament might seize this opportunity to exert more influence. The Rassemblement National, on the other hand, could potentially gain from the Parliamentary election upheaval. If the political instability persists, there might be calls for a new alliance between parties, echoing the spirit of the Popular Front in France's past.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Demonstratively close Russian-Indian friendship (archive photo)
Politics

Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin wants to play the perfect host for India's head of government and invites him to his residence for a chai. The missile terror in Ukraine should probably be ignored.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public