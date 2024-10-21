Leclerc embraces a unique seclusion, stirring dreams within Ferrari's sphere

Buddying up with his fellow racer Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc previously triumphed solo at Texas' Grand Prix. In Formula 1, they yearn once more for a championship title. Even Verstappen is back on track for his fourth world title.

Verstappen switches the game

The champ was one of the victors in Austin. For the first time since Austria in late June, he placed first on the grid, and for the first time since Spielberg, he celebrated a win - both in the sprint. Ferrari proved too powerful for a triumph in the Texas Grand Prix on Sunday. However, Dutchman Verstappen still emerged as the points leader in the WM battle with Lando Norris due to his prowess. Over several laps, Verstappen foiled all overtaking attempts by the Briton. When he was ultimately bested, the stewards imposed a five-second penalty on Norris - both cars had crossed the white track boundary.

The uptrend at Red Bull, which had already been hinted at in previous races, continued in the USA - and was finally reflected in the WM standings. Verstappen extended his lead to 57 points, five more than before. The tide in the title race has shifted, and Verstappen's fourth world championship is edging closer.

Norris behaves anything but champion-like

Verstappen's successes were Norris' downfalls. The bitter time penalty was representative of a weekend where the Briton and McLaren missed recent domination. McLaren no longer had the quickest car, Norris made blunders. The contender squandered the advantage of pole position in turn one, which led Norris to chase Verstappen. Norris' performance in Austin was anything but champion-like. There are still five opportunities for a turnaround.

Ferrari radiates and hopes

First place for Charles Leclerc, second place for Carlos Sainz - it was a "perfect weekend" for the Scuderia. Team principal Frederic Vasseur stated, "We controlled the race. The team did a fantastic job on both sides of the garage." The first double victory since Australia in March was the result of a collectively strong showing by a team with two equally strong drivers. "It feels very good," said Leclerc after a "somewhat lonely race. But it's a pleasant kind of loneliness."

The SF24 was swift and steady over the race distance, Leclerc and Sainz completed their laps smoothly and handled the tires cautiously. The latest upgrades are performing well, which offers hope for the upcoming races - and possibly a late charge in the constructors' championship. The gap to McLaren has narrowed to 48 points, Red Bull is only eight points behind in second place. "Never say never," said Leclerc: "We have the title within our sights - it's still a long way to go, but it's a good beginning to this triple-header."

Mercedes faces a huge letdown

The anticipation before the 300th race since the factory's return to Formula 1 at the start of the 2010 season was high, the disappointment all the more intense. A comprehensive upgrade was supposed to improve conditions for the Silver Arrows. After promising initial impressions on Friday, there was a crash in the sprint and a subsequent debacle in qualifying. Lewis Hamilton's 19th place in qualifying is the poorest qualifying result for the record world champion since Brazil in 2017. The Briton ended the race in the gravel bed after two laps. George Russell crashed the second Mercedes into the barrier in qualifying and had to start from the pit lane. In the race, Russell inched his way up to sixth place. It was a meager consolation.

The newcomer drives with old burdens

The New Zealander replaced Daniel Ricciardo at Racing Bulls and brought some of the Australian's baggage into his comeback. The exchange of several components in Austin required him to start from the back of the grid. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old displayed his talent. In Q1 of the qualifying, Lawson recorded the third-best time, and in the race, he impressed and finished a strong ninth. If Lawson continues at this pace, he could be a prospective candidate for Red Bull's sister team in the future.

