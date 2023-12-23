Skip to content
"Leck mich en de Täsch": Hempel overwhelmed after comeback

Florian Hempel was virtually out - then the darts pro turned on the heat. This time he wants to organize his return journey in a different way than after his match in round one.

Emotional moment: Florian Hempel celebrates his victory against Dimitri van den Bergh. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

World Darts Championship - "Leck mich en de Täsch": Hempel overwhelmed after comeback

Florian Hempel was completely overwhelmed. When the 33-year-old from Cologne left the biggest darts stage after his memorable comeback, he reached for his cell phone and rang home.

"Fuck you ," Hempel shouted to his loved ones in the video image after the World Championship madness in London. The German had turned around a 0:2 deficit against world-class pro Dimitri van den Bergh with two ten-darters in a row, among other things. He had already knocked the Belgian out of the tournament at the World Championship two years ago, even then as an outsider.

"Must never lose faith in yourself"

"I've already celebrated a comeback or two. You must never lose faith in yourself. The emotions are much higher than two years ago. It's great emotionally," said Hempel, who used to be a handball goalkeeper and is now one of Germany's elite players on the glass. He only bought his World Cup ticket at the last minute.

Hempel's third round opponent after Christmas will be determined on Saturday (22.00 hrs/Sport1 and DAZN) between Stephen Bunting and Ryan Joyce (both England). After having problems traveling home by car last time, Hempel wants to get to Cologne differently this time. He is considering flying home from Heathrow Airport and leaving the car in the British capital over Christmas. The third round begins on December 27.

Source: www.stern.de

