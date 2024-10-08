LeBron James and his son, Bronny, make history as the initial father-son pair to collaborate on an NBA squad.

During the Los Angeles Lakers' preseasonouting versus the Phoenix Suns, LeBron and Bronny James turned into the initial father/son duo to suit up together in the NBA.

The duo stepped onto the court together to commence the second quarter – generating delight among the crowd gathered at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

Bronny, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Sunday, enjoyed the cheer from the spectators as he spent four minutes sharing the court with his 39-year-old superstar father.

LeBron, making his first appearance in the preseason against his ex-USA basketball colleagues Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, notched 19 points in the initial half. He opted out of participating in the second half.

Wearing a jersey with "James Jr." engraved at the back, Bronny was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA draft in June, joining his father at the organization. He rounded off the game with zero points and two rebounds in 13 minutes.

The Lakers succumbed to the Suns by a narrow 118-114 margin.

When asked about sharing this memorable experience on his son's birthday, LeBron expressed it "means the world."

“For someone who didn’t have a dad growing up, to be capable of influencing your own kids, then ultimately, to be able to collaborate with your son, I believe it's one of the best things that a father could ever aspire for or desire,” LeBron stated.

Bronny discovered earlier in the day that he would be playing alongside his father. He declared he was "excited," yet it also felt like a "regular game alongside my teammate."

“Simply aiming to appreciate the moment and perform my role, and ascertain my role,” he added.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick expressed his "eagerness" to be associated with a squad featuring LeBron and Bronny.

“It showcases LeBron's incontestable longevity but also his unrelenting competitive spirit, that he is still capable of performing at this level in his 22nd year,” Redick said. “It also demonstrates the dedication that Bronny has put in to get to this point. And truly, the emotional support and care from Savannah (James) as well. Bronny is such a terrific kid and it's a joy to be around him.”

The Lakers have four remaining preseason games, including the next one against the Milwaukee Bucks. The team will kick-off the NBA regular season on October 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

