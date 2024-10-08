LeBron James and his son, Bronny, make history as the first father-son pair to don thesame NBA team uniforms.

During the LA Lakers' warm-up match against the Phoenix Suns during the preseason, LeBron and his son Bronny became the initial father-son duo to share the court on an NBA team.

The two hit the court together at the outset of the second quarter, bringing joy to the spectators gathering at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

Bronny celebrated turning 20 just a day prior and was showered in admiration as he spent four minutes on the court alongside his 39-year-old champion father.

LeBron made his first appearance on the court during the preseason, going up against his fellow ex-team members Kevin Durant and Devin Booker from USA basketball. He managed an impressive 19 points in the first half, however, he remained off the court during the second half.

Bronny, whose jersey includes the tag "James Jr." on the back, was picked 55th by the Lakers in the 2024 draft, joining his father at the club. Ending the game with a score of zero points and two rebounds, he played for 13 minutes.

In the end, the Lakers were defeated by the Suns with a score of 118-114.

When questioned about this special moment occurring on his son's birthday, LeBron shared that it meant "everything" to him.

"Growing up without a father, to be able to provide influence for your children is incredible," LeBron said. "Then, to have the opportunity to collaborate with your own son, in my opinion, is the finest thing a father could aspire for or desire."

Bronny expressed excitement about discovering he would be playing alongside his father earlier in the day. He further mentioned that it felt like "a standard game with my teammate."

"Simply trying to stay present, execute my role, and locate my place," he explained.

Lakers' head coach JJ Redick expressed joy over being part of a team comprising LeBron and Bronny.

"LeBron's undeniable endurance and rivalry spirit are on full display, as he continues to shine in his 22nd season," Redick shared. "Bronny's journey and effort to make it to this level are equally noteworthy. Both fatherly and motherly affection, as well as Savannah (James)'s nurturing care, have played significant roles in shaping Bronny into an exceptional individual and team player."

In total, the Lakers have four more preseason matches remaining, with their next one against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. The team's official NBA season kickoff is scheduled for October 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

LeBron and Bronny shared the court with pride, representing the Lakers during their game against the Phoenix Suns. In the post-game interview, LeBron highlighted the significance of this moment, stating that it was a dream come true for him as a father to share the court with his son.

