LeBron James and his son Bronny make basketball history by competing alongside each other in a NBA match.

In the 22nd NBA season where he tied a record, the 39-year-old James was part of the Lakers' starting lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With only four minutes left in the second quarter, the 20-year-old Bronny, making his NBA debut, joined his father on the court, sparking applause from the crowd.

The Lakers' supporters at Crypto.com Arena celebrated and captured the historic moment on camera, marking the beginning of the NBA's 79th season.

Previously, in October, LeBron and Bronny had played together on the court, albeit in a preseason game, against the Phoenix Suns. Tuesday's appearance officially etched the moment into NBA history.

Several notable personalities attended the game to witness this unique chapter in NBA history being written. Among them was baseball royalty who appreciated the significance of the event more than anyone else living.

Legendary baseball player Ken Griffey Jr. and his father, Ken Griffey Sr., were the first father and son to play in the same MLB game, doing so as members of the Seattle Mariners in 1990.

In an interview for "The Road to Cooperstown" podcast, Griffey Jr. shared his sentiments ahead of the game, stating, "It's a big deal for my dad and I to be there. We made history, now we get to watch history. So that's what's going to be cool about it."

Before the game began, the James and Griffey families shared a laugh while posing for a photo in a time capsule-like setting. During the pre-game shoot-around, the Jameses exchanged laughter and chatter while taking shots.

This camaraderie was evident even in a Nike ad where they featured the father and son, with LeBron jokingly introducing Bronny to rookie hazing. He shared this promotion on social media just before the game started.

A thrilled crowd at home was on their feet as LeBron, approaching his 40th birthday, executed a massive block and later slammed a one-handed dunk, giving the Lakers an early 9-5 lead.

Besides the James family, only the Howe family in hockey has achieved this multi-generational feat. Gordy Howe, the family patriarch, played alongside his sons Mark and Marty in NHL games during the 1979-80 season for the Hartford Whalers.

This is an evolving story, and updates will follow.

