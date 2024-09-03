Lebanon: Previous Central Bank Chief Salameh is detained under allegations of embezzlement misconduct

Authorities in Lebanon have nabbed Riad Salameh, a previous head of the country's central bank and an international fugitive, on charges of misappropriation. The public prosecutor ordered his detention on Tuesday following a three-hour grilling, as per reports from AFP coming from inside judicial circles. It's been claimed that Salameh moved over $40 million (around €36 million) out of the central bank and into foreign accounts.

Salameh has been accused of amassing a substantial fortune during his three-decade tenure at the bank. In addition to misappropriation, he's under suspicion for money laundering and tax evasion in various nations, including Germany. He's maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal. Salameh stepped down from his position in July of the previous year. He's often labeled as one of the key figures responsible for Lebanon's economic meltdown, which started in late 2019.

According to judicial sources, Salameh was shifted to a prison in Beirut's Ashrafieh district, where he can be imprisoned for up to four days without being officially charged with a crime. French authorities seek Salameh for alleged financial misdemeanors, and Interpol has issued a "red notice" for his arrest and extradition. However, Lebanon refuses to hand over its own citizens.

Lebanon has frozen Salameh's bank accounts, while Britain, Canada, and the US have imposed sanctions against him. Germany revoked an arrest warrant against Salameh in June, citing that he could no longer use his position to withhold evidence. Nevertheless, the court ruling sustained "serious suspicion" regarding the allegations against him. In March 2022, Germany, France, and Luxembourg confiscated assets belonging to Salameh valued at €120 million.

The French authorities continue to seek Salameh for alleged financial misdeeds, as Lebanon resists extradition requests.Despite Germany revoking an arrest warrant, the court in Germany maintained "serious suspicion" against Salameh for the financial misconduct accusations.

Read also: