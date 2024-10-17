Lebanese airspace intrusion met with German warship's drone interception via gunfire

The UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL, including German troops, oversees the truce in Lebanon. A warship with a crew of 60 fends off a drone. The German military views the threat to their deployed personnel as heightened after attacks on UN peacekeepers.

The corvette "Ludwigshafen am Rhein," serving under UNIFIL off the Lebanese shoreline, recently intercepted an approaching drone as regional tensions escalated. A defense system was utilized to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle around 7 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the German Armed Forces' mission command, marking the first such incident with this corvette in recent memory.

UNIFIL's role is to maintain the ceasefire post-2006 Lebanon War and aid the Lebanese government in safeguarding maritime borders, preventing seaborne weapon smuggling.

Drone was virtually touching the ship

The unmanned aerial vehicle was encountered northeast of Nakura, well away from the coast, yet relatively close to the vessel. The drone was retrieved - portions of it, at least - and is to undergo examination.

Lately, peacekeepers have encountered multiple land-based attacks. In some instances, they've accused Israeli troops, while in others, they've cited an unclear scenario ensuing from clashes between Israeli soldiers and Hezbollah.

At present, the German Armed Forces contribute around 60 crew members aboard the corvette and an additional 40 troops at the UN headquarters camp in Nakura, supporting the Maritime Task Force of the UNIFIL mission.

German Armed Forces view threat as intensified

Owing to multiple assaults on UN peacekeeper outposts in southern Lebanon, the German Armed Forces consider the risk to their peacekeeping personnel to be elevated. "As we see it, the situation poses a heightened risk for the on-site forces, which we mitigate to the best of our ability through appropriate security measures adopted by our troops," a mission command spokesperson clarified.

The German UNIFIL mission entails commanding multinational maritime units off the Lebanese coast, which are controlled from Nakura. Besides sea surveillance, these units contribute to the UN mission by providing personnel and logistical support via seaborne transport.

