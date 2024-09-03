- Leasing agreement for Draisaitl: $112 million extended until 2033

Leon Draisaitl, a standout in North American ice hockey, signed an unprecedented contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL. The German sensation, whom the team was set to part ways with in 2025, will now stay put for an additional eight years. This deal guarantees Draisaitl an average annual salary of $14 million. The Oilers made this announcement publicly.

As per media reports, this contract will catapult Draisaitl to the position of world's highest-paid ice hockey player, surpassing Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs' current $13.25 million annual wage. Despite the Oilers failing to clinch the Stanley Cup, the NHL championship, with Draisaitl on their roster, he remains adamant about his loyalty to Edmonton. This season, they suffered defeat in the final to the Calgary Flames.

Explaining his decision, Draisaitl remarked, "Edmonton breathes and lives hockey. The fan support here is extraordinary." He also expressed optimism about lifting the Stanley Cup with the Oilers in the near future, "We've built a fantastic team over the years that I feel at home with. We have significant ambitions."

Oilers GM Stan Bowman commented, "Today marks a historic day for the Edmonton Oilers." In his words, "Leon's commitment to this team, the city, and the Oilers fans worldwide cannot be understated. His aspirations to bring the Stanley Cup title to Edmonton fuel everything he does, on and off the ice."

Draisaitl, drafted in 2014 as the third pick of his year globally, has since smashed one record after another. Since then, the son of former German national team player Peter Draisaitl has broken numerous records. In five seasons, Draisaitl has consistently scored over 100 points each year. He has exceeded 50 goals three times and led the league in scoring in 2020. In the same year, he was crowned the most valuable and best player in the NHL. These accomplishments were unprecedented for a German player in the NHL. In 2020, Draisaitl joined basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki as Germany's Sportsman of the Year.

Given his German heritage, Draisaitl's achievement as Sportsman of the Year in 2020 was notably significant for German sports fans.The Oilers' decision to extend Draisaitl's contract and keep a top German talent in the NHL is a boost for international ice hockey.

