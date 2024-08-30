- Learning Metrics: Saxony Once More Outperforms Bavaria

In the 2024 Education Watch, Bavaria ends up in the second position, trailing behind Saxony. This information is based on the yearly analysis conducted by the pro-business initiative "Neue Soziale Marktwirtschaft."

Once again, the two autonomous regions fill the first two spots in the Education Watch, representing exemplary students. Following them are Hamburg and Thuringia. Just like last year, Bremen is at the bottom of the list. Coming just before Bremen is Brandenburg, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia.

The annual examination delves into the educational systems of the federated states using 98 parameters. The assessment is primarily from an educational-economic standpoint, evaluating how the states diminish educational disparities, work towards economic stability, foster workforce development, and boost growth.

