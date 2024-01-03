Bielefeld - Learner driver buys car and ends up in a ditch: Total loss

A learner driver without a valid driver's license got himself into big trouble at the end of the year. According to a statement from the Bielefeld police on Wednesday, the 17-year-old is now being investigated for driving without a license, forgery, theft and negligent bodily injury in a traffic accident.

The young man from Bielefeld had bought a small car two days before the New Year. With a 20-year-old in the passenger seat and a 17-year-old in the back seat, the learner driver then drove off the road in a left-hand bend. The 17-year-old ran over a delineator and a traffic sign and ended up in a ditch after colliding with a tree. The car was a total loss, as the police reported in the new year. The driver and passenger were slightly injured.

According to the police investigation, the trio had previously stolen the license plates from a parked car in a parking lot and screwed them onto the car they had just bought.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de