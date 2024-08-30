- Leah Remini and her spouse have chosen to go their separate ways following two decade-long marriage.

Leah Remini, the 54-year-old actress famed for her role in "The King of Queens," and her husband, 56-year-old singer-actor Angelo Pagan, have decided to part ways after 21 years of marriage. They've been contemplating this move for quite a while and approach it with a hopeful attitude, believing it's the best choice for both of them, as they mentioned on social media.

They're cherishing the years they've spent together and the wonderful moments they've built, particularly the upbringing of their daughter. From their standpoint, this marriage was a triumph.

They're keen on expressing that separating or ending relationships doesn't denote failure. Remini and her family had previously been open about their personal lives and profession in a TV reality show.

Remini's acting career took off in the late 80s, landing her roles in various TV shows. She gained widespread recognition between 1998 and 2007 as Carrie Heffernan, the legal secretary in the comedy series "The King of Queens," which was also popular in Germany. She's also starred in films like "Old School" and "The Boy Next Door" alongside Jennifer Lopez.

Remini was a dedicated Scientologist for many years and publicly departed from the controversial organization in 2013. She joined after her mother and later shared her experiences and those of other ex-members in the documentary series "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," which aired from 2016 to 2019. Last year, she filed a lawsuit against the organization, accusing them of harassment, intimidation, surveillance, and defamation. Remini boldly stated that Scientology has not been able to mute her voice.

